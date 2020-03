WACO, Texas – McLennan Community College will extend Spring Break for all students until March 23.

All classes will be delayed one week while faculty and staff prepare to move to an online platform for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester.

All international travel and domestic travel requiring air travel have been canceled.

For further updates or questions, you can visit the MCC Coronavirus Update page here or email covid19@mclennan.edu.

Source: McLennan Community College