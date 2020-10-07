MCC Foundation opens scholarship application period

WACO, Texas – The McLennan Community College Foundation is accepting applications for 2021-22 academic year scholarships.

The MCC Foundation manages more than 300 scholarship funds and makes awards based on merit, need, academic major, high school, employer, and many more criteria. The Foundation awarded $480,548 in student scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.

Applications are accepted through the Foundation’s website at www.mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships-and-resources, and will be available until January 15, 2021.

For more information, you can contact scholarship coordinator Shelley Cotten at 254-299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.

Source: McLennan Community College