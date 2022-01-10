WACO, Texas – The McLennan Community College Foundation will be joined by MCC and community leaders on Tuesday to mark the opening of a new outdoor gathering space on the MCC campus.

The Greta and Murray Watson, Jr. Arbor will open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. beside the Enrollment Services Center. The ceremony will conclude with hot chocolate and cookies, and the public is invited to attend.

The Greta and Murray Watson, Jr. Arbor project was conceived and funded through the Brazos Higher Education Service Corporation – the student loan financing company founded by Murray Watson, Jr. in 1975. The company and the Watson family have funded more than $579,000 in endowed scholarships through the MCC Foundation to support the McLennan Presidential Scholars program.

To honor its founder’s lifelong support of higher education, Brazos and the Watson family wished to create an outdoor space where students, faculty and staff at the college could gather. The company’s generosity means no college funds were expended for this beautiful campus enhancement.

The MCC Foundation raises public and private support to fund scholarships, faculty and staff professional development and capital projects at the college. To learn more, you can visit www.mclennan.edu/foundation or contact Executive Director Kim Patterson at 254-299-8606 or kpatterson@mclennan.edu.

Source: McLennan Community College