MCC honored by Texas Workforce Commission Skills for Small Business program

WACO, Texas – McLennan Community College has been named “Most Improved College” for its participation rates in the Texas Workforce Commission Skills for Small Business program.

MCC doubled its award amount from $26,673 last year to $54,800 this year, and participants in the program increased from 106 to 227.

The state grant is offered to applicants through MCC’s Corporate Training program, which offers flexible training and consulting services to improve both individual careers and entire businesses. Participants receive certifications in a number of fields or take continuing education courses on campus or online.

Small Business grants are targeted to businesses with less than 100 employees and last one year. Funding is limited to $1,800 per full-time employee.

The following businesses took advantage of grant funding this year:

• V and L Management

• Specialty Composite Group

• CenTex Bookkeeping

• PALS

• Focus Behavioral Associates

• Bluebonnet Health Services

• Attic Breeze

• Neat-As-A-Pin

• Elite Therapy Center

• Freeflight Systems

• Woody Butler Homes

Those interested in applying for the grant should contact John Hutchens at jhutchens@mclennan.edu.

Source: McLennan Community College