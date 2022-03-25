WACO, Texas – McLennan Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing December graduates received a 100 percent first-time pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.

This is deemed the “COVID-Cohort” by Program Director Shelley Blackwood. This group started the program in spring 2020, along with the start of the global pandemic.

“They endured an extended spring break that first semester, followed by virtual learning, quarantines, COVID cases, social distancing and numerous Zoom hours to complete their studies and pass their licensing exam on the first try,” Blackwood said. “I am so proud of this group of students and the amazing faculty team that equipped them for success.”

For more information about the ADN program, you can contact Shelley Blackwood at sblackwood@mclennan.edu.