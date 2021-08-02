MCC Officer Ricky Roberts laid to rest

ROBINSON, Texas – Family and friends filled the Meadowbrook Baptist Church Monday to say goodbye to Ricky Roberts.

The McLennan Community College police officer died from COVID-19 complications last month. Roberts spent more than 24 years in law enforcement.

Roberts started his service with MCC in August 2018, and before this he served as a Texas State Technical College police officer for 15 years.

“Ricky was made for law enforcement, because it was in his heart to protect and to serve. Not only his family, not only his friends and his community, but anyone he encountered who was in need,”

