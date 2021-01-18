MCC students could be working in COVID vaccination clinics

A nurse prepares a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the national launch of the vaccination of hospital staff at the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussel​s, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)

The Waco City Council will Tuesday vote on ratifying an agreement with McLennan Community College that would permit students in MCC’s Health Professions programs to gain experience at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The agreement would allow MCC students and faculty to provide services at COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Because of the short time frame between the health district getting word that vaccine would be coming and the actual receipt of the vaccine, the district staff contacted MCC to see if the health professions students could help.