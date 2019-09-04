MCC students to get free bus rides

MCC students may now ride Waco Transit fixed routes for free.

The rides came about with an agreement between the City of Waco, Waco Transit and MCC with a recent vote of the Waco City Council.

All current MCC students are eligible to receive a free Highlander Bus Pass.

Passes are available where students get their MCC student ID at the business office of the administration building on the first floor.

Things to remember about the free rides:

1.You must be a currently enrolled student at MCC in order to use your free pass.

2.You may use this pass to get to school, work, or shopping anywhere and at any time the fixed routes are running.

3.Show your Bus Pass to the driver each time you ride in order to receive the free fare.

4.Passes are good for the Waco Transit’s fixed routes only. (Routes #1-10)

5.Track the fixed route buses in real-time on your smartphone by downloading the free Ride Systems app and selecting “Waco Transit” as your agency.

6.You may review the fixed bus routes at ridewaco.com.

7.Get your Free MCC Highlander Bus Pass anytime of the semester in the Business office.

8.This pass is valid from Sept. 1, 2019-Aug. 31, 2020.

Fixed routes run Monday-Friday (5 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Saturdays (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.).