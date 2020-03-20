MCC trustees grant president emergency admin powers

In a special meeting, the McLennan Community College Board of Trustees granted MCC President Johnette McKown emergency powers to make certain decisions for the College as the community navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution, unanimously approved in a special meeting on Thursday, allows Dr. McKown to make certain administrative actions for the good of the College that would otherwise require Board approval. Dr. McKown will continue frequent communication with the Board as these decisions arrive.

All trustees attended the meeting remotely to practice compliance with local, state, and federal guidance of social distancing.

Board Chairman K. Paul Holt said Dr. McKown and the Leadership Team have the “full faith and support” of the Board.

In this “extraordinary time for our country and our institution,” Holt said, the Board committed to five strategic objectives:

To protect the health and safety of MCC students and employees.

To be prepared by Monday, March 23, 2020, to begin completing the spring 2020 semester through online and alternate classwork, depending on the type of course.

To keep students on track for completion.

To enable the majority of the College employees to work remotely, while continuing to provide necessary services, with the remainder (a small portion) of MCC employees working on site for needed items.

To retain full-time and part-time employees, reduce turnover, increase morale, help employees focus on work, and facilitate future return to normal operations.