WACO, Texas – McLennan Community College will be hosting a grand opening for its new Learning Commons on Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. until noon, in the Learning Technology Center.

This event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m., followed by a special college-wide announcement. There will also be door prizes, a scavenger hunt, tours of the space, and refreshments.

The Learning Commons brings Library Services, Academic Support & Tutoring, and Tech Support into a centralized location inside the LTC to foster student success and expand learning beyond the classroom. The newly-renovated space includes private study rooms, classrooms, a green room, open study, computer and relaxation spaces, free software and equipment usage, access to research materials; research, writing, math and tutoring assistance; and technology and software support.

For more information, you can contact Staci Taylor at staylor@mclennan.edu.

Source: McLennan Community College