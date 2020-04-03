McDonald’s delivers food to first responders

WACO, Texas – One international fast food chain is giving back.

Local McDonald’s restaurants delivered breakfast and lunch to area first responders on Friday morning. Meals were given at locations at 6th Street and Hewitt Drive. In China Spring, Big Macs and Quarter Pounders were given to police officers and firefighters Friday afternoon.

Captain Edward Kocian, who is stationed at Fire Station #3, says it is a humbling experience to be treated like this.

“It’s really appreciative. Like I said, it’s humbling,” says Kocian. “We’ve been always accepted at local businesses and everything, but for them to step up with everything that has been going on, and [with] providing us meals, it makes us feel real good inside.”

McDonald’s says that alongside delivering lunch to first responders, they will also be offering a free meal to any first responders in uniform who drive-thru any of their locations.