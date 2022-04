WACO, Texas – McDonald’s in Waco is giving some students and teachers free breakfasts on Tuesday.

This will be the first day of STAAR Testing, and applies to teachers with a valid ID – as well as third through eighth grade students accompanied by an adult.

The free breakfast includes the choice of an Egg McMuffin sandwich or fruit and maple oatmeal. You can get a one percent low-fat milk, apple juice or orange juice to drink, and apple slices as a side.