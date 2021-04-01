McDonald’s Good Friday fundraiser to benefit local 100 Clubs

TEMPLE, Texas – In honor of the 100 Club’s mission to support families of first responders killed or critically injured in the line of duty, the South Central Texas McDonald’s Co-op will host its Annual Good Friday Fundraiser to benefit 100 Clubs of Central Texas and surrounding communities.

A percentage of the sales from all participating McDonald’s restaurants will be donated to local 100 Clubs on Friday, April 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Good Friday Fundraiser also serves as a way for first responders to interact with the community. Since this time, $526,137.91 has been raised for local 100 Club chapters.

Source: Lopez Negrete Communications