WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Good Friday is tomorrow, and McDonald’s is hoping to raise money for the 100 Club Heart of Texas.

Every year on Good Friday, McDonald’s in Waco will share its profits with the organization.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas assists families of first responders killed and critically injured in the line of duty.

From 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., a percentage of the sales at participating McDonald’s will be donated to the organization. This Good Friday fundraiser started in 2001.