McGregor couple arrested after 8-month-old seriously injured

A McGregor couple has been arrested following an incident in which an eight-month-old child suffered a fractured skull and other facial injuries.

Bond was set at $50,000 each for 20-year-old Dalton Ignacio Henderson and 18-year-old Tailyn Channel Wooten, who both remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of injury to a child, serious bodily injury.

A statement issued by McGregor police stated the arrests came following an investigation into a domestic disturbance involving Henderson and Wooten during which their child was dropped onto the floor, striking its head during the physical confrontation.

Police said medical attention was not immediately sought for the child, and only occurred after the child’s grandparents learned of the incident.

The child was later taken to Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin where it was found that the child was suffering from the fractured skull.

Police say that a separate incident occurred two or three days previous to this fall in which the child was said to have fallen from a mattress and struck its head.

Police said the child was not taken to a doctor or hospital following the first incident.

Wooten and Henderson were arrested Tuesday.