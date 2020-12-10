McGregor Elementary to close until January 5th

McGREGOR, Texas – McGregor Elementary will be closing beginning December 11th.

Superintendent James Lenamon said in a statement Thursday afternoon that the campus will remain closed until December 18th. All students will transition to remote learning during this time. Students will return to campus on January 5th, 2021 for on-campus instruction. All other campuses will remain open.

At this time, Lenamon says there are six active cases on the elementary campus. When combined with positive cases, contract tracing has resulted in 40 percent of the instructional staff being placed on quarantine. He says moving to remote instruction, along with the closure for Christmas break, will provide an opportunity for a full reset and allow the elementary campus to be reopened in January.

Grab-and-go meal services will be available for all elementary students. Families needing meals should leave a message (including number of meals needed) with the McGregor Child Nutrition Program at 254-840-2665 before 10:30 a.m. Meals will be available at 1:30 p.m. at the back entrance to McGregor Primary.

During the closure, the campus will receive a deep cleaning. The district will also monitor the status of quarantined individuals. If the number of positive cases continues to increase, a decision about extended closure will be considered.

Source: McGregor Independent School District