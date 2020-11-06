McGregor High School closing next week due to ten cases of COVID-19

McGREGOR, Texas – McGregor High School will be closed the week of November 9th through the 13th.

Superintendent James Lenamon sent out a statement Friday, saying all students on campus will transition to remote learning for this time. Lenamon says the campus will reopen for on-campus instruction on November 16th. All other McGregor ISD campuses will remain open.

Lenamon says there are ten active cases of COVID-19 on campus. Contact tracing has resulted in an additional 67 students being placed on quarantine.

During this closure, the entire high school campus will receive a deep cleaning. If the number of positive cases continues to increase, a decision about an extended closure will be considered.

For more information, you can view the full statement here.

Source: McGregor Independent School District

