McGregor home has holiday decorations for charity

McGREGOR, Texas – If you’re going to look at holiday lights this year, you are not going to want to miss this house.

The Schmidt family usually has a large holiday display for people to walk through – but to ensure the safety of others, they had to make some changes.

“We’ve had to cut out the walk-through portion of the display, normally on the inner circle of the circular driveway. We had a large walk-through area with paths and scenery and decorations all throughout. We cut all that out and made it a drive-thru only, so we don’t have crowds congregating on the lawn and have any issues with COVID,” says homeowner Roger Schmidt.

The drive-thru holiday lighting display is free to the public. All that the Schmidt family asks is to make a small donation to the charity Fuzzy Friends, if you can.

“People have been generous throughout the years. I think the most we have ever collected was about $10,000 in a Christmas season, which is incredible for the charity. And it’s very appreciated,” says Schmidt.

The Schmidt family wants to lighten up this 2020 holiday season to everybody this year.

“This year we didn’t start until late October, because we weren’t sure what we were going to do. We didn’t know if we should have a display this year because of COVID and all the problems, but I think we need a little bit of joy after 2020,” says Schmidt.

If you would like to check out the holiday light display, they are located at 20 Oak Creek Circle in McGregor.