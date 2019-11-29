McGregor homeowner spreading Christmas cheer

McGREGOR, Texas – Roger Schmidt has been setting up his Texas-sized Christmas light display, which has become quite the local attraction.

The light setup, which consists of over 80,000 lights, has been growing steadily in size every year.

You can drive through the lights for free, though the Schmidt family is collecting donations for Fuzzy Friends this year.

Roger says that if people take away anything away from visiting the lights, it’s that there will always be Christmas.

“I want them to get Christmas,” Schmidt says. “I mean, this is a strange time in America right now. And there’s a lot of disdain, discord, etc, etc. I want people to come out here. I want them to look at the lights. I want them to remember there’s Christmas. I want them to remember what Christmas is about.”

Schmidt’s says he plans to continue the lights for as long as he is able to.