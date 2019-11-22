McGregor ISD app helps combat negative activities in schools

McGREGOR, Texas – McGregor students reported an Instagram account with the user name “mcgregor jh shooting” appeared online Thursday night.

There was no specific threat made against the junior high or any other campus in the district.

While campus and district administrators investigated the matter, the McGregor Police Department stepped up their presence on the campus and assisted in the investigation.

Parents and staff were notified of the Instagram account and the ongoing investigation.

Superintendent James Lenamon said in his notification, “We are grateful for the trust and relationship with students who immediately reported this situation so that we could address it quickly. We will continue to do all we can to maintain the safety and security of our students and staff as top priorities.”

The district wants parents to remind their children the district and law enforcement takes all threats seriously and there are consequences for those who make such threats.

The district’s Anonymous Alert app was launched Friday, which allows for one- or two-way anonymous encrypted communications between those submitting information and school administration and staff.

Students are being instructed how to use it, and information about the app was sent to parents on Friday.

The Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app reporting system helps combat bullying and other negative activity in schools by empowering students to speak up.

The system allows for one-way or two-way anonymous encrypted communications between submitters (students, parents or community members) and district administration and/or school staff. Users of the system have the option to remain anonymous or reveal their identity when submitting a report.

You can click this link to learn more:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=LiSiokYnVnw

Source: McGregor Independent School District