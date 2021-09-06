McGregor ISD invokes temporary mask mandate

A teacher checks temperature of students at school. High school students wearing N95 Face masks waiting in line. (Photo: Getty Images)

McGregor ISD will require all students and staff to wear masks in school and on buses for the next seven days.

The school district made the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon.

According to the district’s numbers, the rolling seven-day positivity rate puts it at Stage 2, which means there will be modified operations. The next step, Stage 3, is campus closure.

Here are the positivity numbers provided by the McGregor ISD:

McGregor Primary: 4.17%

McGregor Elementary: 3.17%

Isbill Junior High: 2.79%

McGregor High School: 3.53%



Last week, Connally ISD announced it would also require maks starting on Tuesday. Students who do not have a mask readily available will be provided with one when entering these buildings.

The decision was made after two teachers at the junior high died from COVID-19 complications and the school district closed.