McGregor man charged with soliciting a minor online

Woodway Police report arresting a 28-year-old McGregor man they say was attempting to meet what he thought was a 16-year-old girl for sex.

Christopher Wayne Valmores was arrested after four days of communicating on line with an undercover officer he thought was an underage girl.

He was picked up Tuesday as he arrived at an agreed location for their meeting in the 9100 block of North Woodway Drive.

He was booked into the McLennan County Jail on second degree felony charges of online solicitation of a minor.

A police statement said starting last Friday, Valmores had messaged a social media account depicting a young female.

During the exchanges, Valmores was informed she was 16 years old and acknowledged that her age could get him in trouble.

Police said he continued to exchange messages over a four day period and sent messages of a sexually explicit nature, describing in detail sexual acts he would like to perform on her.

The police statement also said he set several “graphic” pictures.

The statement said he agreed to meet the person he thought was the young girl for the purpose of having sex at a location in Woodway and was arrested when he showed up.