McGregor man wins Mustang from Waco fundraiser

WACO/McGREGOR, Texas – One lucky community member went home in a brand new sports car Wednesday, and he got to help out those in need along the way.

Bird-Kultgen Ford teamed up with the Shepherd’s Heart food pantry in Waco to raffle off a Mustang as a fundraiser.

The goal of the raffle was to raise $50,000 – but instead they exceeded this number by almost $20,000.

In this year of COVID, Shepherd’s Heart has seen almost the same number of families they would see in a year in the last five months. The fundraiser got substantially more entries this year than last year – and provided a great surprise for one lucky McGregor man.

“I was supposed to be picking up some paperwork, and then I saw the car and I was like, ‘Why is that car here?’ So I was kind of thrown for a loop, but somebody pinch me! I can’t believe it’s real. It’s crazy. I’m sure it’ll sink in later tonight, but you know, I’m blessed enough to have a good, solid job in a time like this and to be able to help people. It’s just outstanding,” says recipient Kelly Oliver.

Shepherd’s Heart says they will use the money from the fundraiser to open a new, bigger building for their food pantry.

