Mcgregor PD Searching for two men in attempted ATM theft

Mcgregor,TX- The McGregor Police Department is looking for information in regards to an attempted break in of an ATM machine located at The First National Bank located at Hwy 84 and Bosque Ln.

On 08/26/20 at approximately 5:20 A.M, The McGregor Police Department was notified of an ATM alarm at The First National Bank, located at South Bosque. Officers arrived minutes later and located an abandoned 2004 Chevrolet pick-up along with the ATM machine with a large portion of the door damaged and pulled away. Two pry bars and a large chain attached to the bumper of the truck were left behind.

Officers reviewed the surveillance video and observed the truck back to the ATM machine and two subjects began to pry a portion of the door facing off. Once the facing was removed the suspects hooked a chain, which was attached to the bumper of the truck, to the front of the machine. The suspects used the truck to pull the door partially open, but were unable to gain entry. The suspects then fled on foot.

Both suspects were wearing gloves and wore hoodies and face coverings, however both appeared to white males. Replacement costs of the ATM machine are approximately $80,00.00.

Anyone having information in regards to this case should contact the McGregor Police Department at 254 840-2855