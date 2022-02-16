The McGregor ISD Superintendent says police took a student into custody after a gun was found at the high school.

Superintendent James Lenamon says another student overheard a conversation between two others around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning about a gun and went to school leaders.

Lenamon says they brought the students in for an investigation and recovered an unloaded weapon. He says there was no ammunition found.

Police took the student into custody, and Lenamon says the person could face punishment under the school’s Code of Conduct. That could mean expulsion.

Lenamon says he has worked in schools for more than 30 years and this was a first for him. He says the one bright point is that a student heard something and reported it.

McGregor Police are investigating why the unloaded gun was brought to school.