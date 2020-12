McGREGOR, Texas – One Central Texas business is looking to deliver holiday joy by the truckload!

Jim Turner Chevrolet of McGregor organized a toy drive which runs until December 14th. So far, the drive has gathered just over 8,000 toys which will go to children in McLennan County and the surrounding area.

The dealership partnered with Central Texas non-profit Operation Homefront, which donated over 5,000 toys alone towards the cause.

Wednesday’s donation managed to fill two trucks full of toys.