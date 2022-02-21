MCGREGOR, Texas – Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but love is still in the air in Central Texas.

The Exchange Event Center in McGregor is hosting a big elopement day on Tuesday 2-22-22.

“We are hosting some mini elopements with all of the amenities of a real wedding,” said Cassie Thomas, Manager at The Exchange Event Center.

Instead of just signing some documents at a courthouse, these couples get all of the perks of a wedding at a fraction of the cost.

“A lot of people miss having the bouquet or the flowers, they miss having all the pictures from the event, they miss having at least one or two people standing with them or their mother or father being able to walk them down the isle,” said Thomas. “This way they still get all of that but they still get to elope and the cost of the wedding is a thousand dollars versus the average wedding $15 to $20,000 dollars.”

The venue is calling it “The Vow at The Exchange.”

“2-22-22 is rolling around, we’re going to have all the weddings on that day and it was just this big funny comment that I made I made in staff meeting that kind of turned into ‘well that’s kind of a good idea’,” said Thomas.

An event so big, it would have never been possible without their many sponsors.

The package includes the Bride and Groom, up to 10 guests, 1 hour inside the Exchange. Ceremony decorating by Pendley Party Productions & Rentals, Bouquet and Boutonniere by the McGregor ISD Floral Design program, six inch cake from Cuppiecakes of Waco , DJ by BL Music, and photography by Shelly Taylor Photography. Photos with Rolls Royce from Knoxville Ranch Wedding & Event Venue, photos with Bubbly, like Champagne Mobile Bartending Service and Champagne provided for a Champagne Toast/speeches, courtesy of Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce. Gift basket that includes, cake cutting utensils, Champagne flutes, Gift Certificate to dinner and a one-night Hotel Stay courtesy of StaybridgeSuites.

“Essentially you are paying for their services and that’s it because they have been able to make this event possible,” said Thomas.

The wedding industry suffered a major blow at the beginning of the pandemic, then when things settled down they saw a significant boom.

“We have put our life on hold long enough, and now we want to have our party, we are going to have our cake and we’re going to eat it too,” said Thomas.

Because, your happily ever after, shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg.

“Our couples, they couldn’t believe it they were like ‘That’s it? A thousand dollars? For everything?’ I’m like ‘yeah for all of it,” said Thomas. “It’ll be a good day full of love and joy and lots of flowers and and we’ll hopefully have lot’s of pictures when we are done.”

It’s unfortunately too late to sign up for Tuesday’s elopement, but the venue says they are planning to hold an event like this again later this year.

Check their website HERE for updates or to book an event.