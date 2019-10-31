McKee pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

The man accused of killing an AT&T worker in 2016 may spend the rest of his life in the Austin State Hospital.

Zachary McKee pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in Waco’s 54th Courtroom Thursday to killing Kenneth Cleveland.

Investigators say McKee attacked Cleveland, who was working on Barron Avenue at the time. They accuse him of stabbing Cleveland more than 20 times and setting his body on fire.

The judge accepted the plea after hearing from two mental health experts.

Four members of Cleveland’s family gave impact statements during Thursday’s trial – telling McKee how his actions threatened to destroy their family.