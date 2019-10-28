McLane Children’s Hospital celebrates Bobby Henry Day

TEMPLE, Texas – October 28 has new meaning in Temple, and specifically at McLane Children’s Hospital.

The hospital honored one of their most dedicated workers Monday by naming a break room in his honor and dubbing the day “Bobby Henry Day.” Henry has been working at the hospital for 27 years and was surprised with the honor by Mayor Timothy Davis.

Other hospital employees feel Henry’s impact every day – even when he’s not there.

“People notice when Bobby isn’t here,” says Baylor Scott and White Hospitality VP Kevin Graves. “That’s the type of impact he has on our hospital.”

For Henry, the break room and the day in his honor were nice side presents to the main gift. Henry was nearly moved to tears when he was gifted a signed helmet from his beloved Dallas Cowboys and their Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper.

An enthused Henry removed his customary Cowboys hat and, in front of a plethora of Cowboys decorations, he put the helmet on and celebrated.

While he idolizes players like Cooper, those who know Henry see him as the hero.

“It was great for everybody,” says McLane Board member Patrick Mullins. “He’s a blessing, and he’s a perfect example for all of us. He’s our hero.”

Henry dished out dozens of hugs and had a piece of his own cake, but soon thereafter, with the room still half-full, he politely said his goodbyes. It was time for him to go back to work.