TEMPLE, Texas – The front lawn of McLane Children’s Medical Center was the centerpiece of Baylor Scott and White’s annual tree lighting festivities on Tuesday night.

It was a chance to ring in the holiday season with cookies and hot cocoa, as well as give little ones a chance to give Santa hints of what they hope to see under the tree on Christmas morning!

The annual event also featured the orchestral sounds of holiday songs performed by the Central Texas Christian School Choir.