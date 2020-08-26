McLane family helps Salvation Army feed hungry families

The Bell County Salvation Army reports McLane Hunger Solutions has provided food boxes to feed 250 families for several days.

A statement from Lt. David Beckham with the Salvation Army said this is the second time the organization has provided food boxes, each of which contains enough food to feed a family of four for several days.

The boxes in Temple are being distributed to individuals and families that The Salvation Army has served through the center and are now a part of their rehousing program.

The Salvation Army case managers continue to assist these clients for up to two years after their time at the center, and say these food boxes are making a difference for them during the current pandemic.

“The gratitude these families express to us is touching,” said Lt. David Beckham, commanding officer for Bell County. “The McLane Family’s generosity is feeding people in our communities who otherwise might go to bed hungry tonight. We are grateful to them for coming alongside The Salvation Army to help those in need.”

“Our family is excited to partner with the Salvation Army to distribute food boxes to those less fortunate and in need, said Drayton McLane, Jr. “Elizabeth and I, Drayton III and Amy, and Denton and Amy all are inspired by this opportunity to help others.”

“We believe strongly in the mission and ministry of the Salvation Army and their creed from founder William Booth, ‘You cannot warm the hearts of people with God’s love if they have an empty stomach and cold feet.’”