McLennan Community College holding Graduation Celebrations for 2020, spring 2021 graduates

WACO, Texas – McLennan Community College will host a pair of Graduation Celebrations Tuesday to honor the Class of 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates.

The ceremonies will honor students who have completed the required coursework for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences, Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and Certificates of Completion.

The celebration at 2:30 p.m. will honor graduates who completed their programs of study in 2020, but were unable to participate in an in-person ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions. The celebration at 7:00 p.m. will honor the spring 2021 graduates.

Dr. James Hurley, president of Tarleton State University, will provide the Challenge to the Graduates for both ceremonies.

Spectators will not be permitted to attend the ceremonies. A livestream of both ceremonies will be available on the College’s website at www.mclennan.edu/records/Commencement/SpringGraduation2021.html.

For more information, you can contact Highlander Central at 299-8622 or at highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.

Source: McLennan Community College