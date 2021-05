WACO, Texas – Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton will be at McLennan Community College on Thursday night.

A conversation with the U.S. Senator will take place at 7:00 p.m. inside the Conference Center.

The Republican lawmaker served in Iraq with the 101st Airborne, and in Afghanistan with a reconstruction team.

