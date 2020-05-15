McLennan Community College Kids Summer Camps canceled

WACO, Texas – McLennan Community College’s Continuing Education department has canceled the majority of its annual Kids College summer camps in an effort to keep the campers, instructors and the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some camps being offered independently through business and community partner organizations will continue at their off-campus locations. Participants who registered for the camps will be notified. Additionally, a small number of camps will be offered virtually.

For more information, you can contact MCC’s Continuing Education department at 254-299-8888 or cereg@mclennan.edu.

Source: McLennan Community College

