McLennan Community College releases Spring Commencement video

WACO, Texas – McLennan Community College is celebrating the accomplishments of its spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration!

The university made a video, which recognizes more than 650 students completing degree and certificate programs. A message from MCC President Dr. Johnette McKown is included, as well as words of encouragement from four distinguished faculty members, special recognition of the 15 graduates who maintained a 4.0 grade point average, and personal acknowledgment of all the graduates by name. There are also well wishes from members of numerous departments and divisions from across the campus.

You can watch the celebratory video below.

Source: McLennan Community College