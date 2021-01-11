McLennan Community College shares plans for spring semester

WACO, Texas – As students start the spring semester, McLennan Community College wants to welcome back their students safely.

“Any time you’re inside of the building, we have hand sanitizer available. We’ve increased our sanitizing of our facility with electro-static misters for our common areas or classrooms, bathrooms, all those kind of things,” says Frank Patterson, Director of Emergency Management.

The campus is also limiting how many in-person classes are offered this semester.

“We’re still doing hybrid courses – where some is all online, some are in person. So the number of students on campus for any given time is much lower than it would be traditionally, when we were just doing all on campus classes,” says Patterson.

Some changes were made to make sure there is room available to social distance at sporting events.

“Obviously, we’re still following the state guidelines as well as city guidance on what’s allowed. As far as capacity in the gymnasium, we actually reduced ours even less than that. They said we can have 50 percent. We cut ours to about 25 to 30 percent,” says Patterson.

McLennan Community College is really trying to push the safety message to ensure staff and students stay healthy this semester.

“We were very successful. We have been up to this point. We have not had any on campus transmissions. We have not have anybody, a student or employee, that got sick in a classroom and then pass it on to other people in the classroom,” says Patterson.