McLennan Community College student shares her experience volunteering at the vaccination clinics

WACO, Texas – McLennan Community College students are working closely with the McLennan County Public Health District to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

“My mother is a big inspiration. She is a travel nurse, she’s an RN, and she’s actually working for COVID contracts right now,” says medical assistant student Tiffany Miller.

Tiffany Miller wanted to follow her mother’s footsteps and get in the medical field.

“And this was just an entry point. I’m not sure if this is where I want to stay. This is just where I started. Just to get my foot in the door somewhere,” says Miller.

Students from MCC got hands-on experience at the vaccination clinics.

“We were doing the paperwork side of it, and then they rotated us out to actually administer the vaccine, and that was a really awesome experience. It kind of got our foot in the door to have experience before we head out for clinics, because we haven’t done our clinicals just yet. So it eased a lot of nerves,” says Miller.

For Tiffany and many other students, this was more than just adding something to their resumes.

“Being able to be there and experience that with the public, and being able to help the community through our program administrating those vaccines, it’s a need right now. So it felt really good. It felt like an accomplishment to be able to help with that,” says Miller.