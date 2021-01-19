McLennan Community College students will assist with vaccines

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco approved McLennan Community College students to assist with the vaccines at the vaccination clinics.

In the hope of getting as many people vaccinated, MCC students and staff will provide their services to the public.

“We’re really excited to do this. We know it is important that we contribute our own skills – whether its faculty or students or our staff – that we help with this, so we can someday go back to a normal place in our lives,” says Glynnis Gaines, the Dean of Health Professions at McLennan Community College.

Besides assisting with the vaccines, students will also provide other services at the vaccination clinics.

“What we do is gather the interest who wants to volunteer for this. If they’re brand new students in a program, we might put them in a position where they’re not actually assisting with the vaccination, but maybe helping with the paperwork or helping the public come in the door and checking the paperwork or something like that – where they’re not actually assisting with the vaccination,” says Gaines.

The vaccination clinics will allow health professions students to gain hands-on experience at the Health District.

“It supplements their clinical experience for some students like our Level Three nursing students and our Associate Degree nursing program. The community help is actually one of their objectives. It is really appropriate for them to do this for a clinical type of experience. For others like our medical lab program, it’s a clinical experience that they won’t get the hospital because it’s just not part of their program,” says Gaines.