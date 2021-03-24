McLennan Community College, Tarleton State University announce historic transfer partnership

One of the fastest growing regional universities in the country and one of the top five community colleges in Texas are expanding their partnership to boost educational opportunities for transfer students who graduate from two-year schools.

As part of its Distinguished College Partnership, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships, from $500-$2,000, to McLennan Community College transfer students with a minimum 3.0 GPA. Awards will be divided between fall and spring semesters, based on enrollment, and will be renewable up to three years with satisfactory academic progress.

The multimillion-dollar investment aligns with the 122-year vision of Tarleton’s founder to provide a high-quality university education to students who otherwise might not have the chance.

A partner with the University Center at MCC for almost 20 years, Tarleton offers more than 30 undergraduate, graduate, and certificate opportunities in Waco, including a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies, and boasts a Spring 2021 enrollment of 1,034.

Degree-related pathways that make it easy for MCC students to transfer to Tarleton — saving dollars and class hours — are the hallmark of the long-standing relationship. The University Center partnership includes dual admission at both schools, reverse transfer of Tarleton coursework to McLennan programs, and a financial aid consortium.

For more information, you can contact the University Center at MCC at 254-299-8882.

Source: Tarleton State University