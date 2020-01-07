McLennan County adding mental health court

WACO, Texas – The McLennan County Commissioners unanimously voted to install a mental health court as an alternative for the accused with mental illness or are too incompetent to stand trial.

McLennan County Judge David Hodges has been heading this project for over a year.

“We’ll bring that all to one place so that we can be the one-stop shop for folks who are charged with criminal offences from the time they are arrested. We’ll be dealing with bond conditions until they come to trial, and then sometimes after trial when they’re on probation,” says Hodges.

The courthouse has converted their fourth floor law library into Hodges’ new chambers and the courtroom for the mental health court. He thinks roughly 200 people jailed in McLennan County are receiving mental health services and medication.

“We want to find out who can be rehabilitated, get them out of jail, get them treated,” says Hodges. “That’s why it’s so important with the mental illness people to do this because so many of them keep re-offending simply because they aren’t getting their medication and they aren’t being supervised, and there’s not the personnel to do that.”

A statute passed in June says Texas counties with more than 2,000 people need to create a mental health alternative to court. McLennan County is ahead of the curve, having had their plans in motion for over a year now.

County Judge Scott Felton thinks the county will be the standard when it comes to treating mentally ill prisoners.

“If you’ll monitor McLennan County over the next several years, you’ll see that we’re gonna make great strides in dealing with mental health patients in our community,” says Felton.

Hodges expects he will have the mental health court up and running within the next month.