Waco, TX- The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 1 new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 69.

Out of the 69 cases, 36 have recovered. 5 are hospitalized, with 3 of those cases in critical condition.

Approximately 106 people are being actively monitored for COVID19. this number includes positive cases and those whom have been in close contact with them .

There have been two deaths in Mclennan county so far.