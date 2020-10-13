McLennan County Bars Can open with 50% capacity, County Judge orders

Mclennan County , TX- Mclennan County has ordered that bars in the county can open at 50% capacity, per Governor Abbot’s mandates on reopening .

In accordance with guidelines issued by Gov. Abbot, County Judge Scott Felton issued the order, effective October 14th that will allow bars to finally open . The reopening is subject to bars and bar patrons following State Minimum Standard Health Protocols for bars.

In a press release from Judge Felton, he says that “did not make this decision lightly” and the decision came after unanimous support from the Commissioner’s Court for opting- in. Judge Felton went on to state that he would closely “monitor compliance through the help of law enforcement and the TABC and will remain in close contact with local public health officials.” and that he would not hesitate to opt the county back out of reopening, should the situation call for it.