WHITNEY, Texas – The Whitney Police Department has helped reunite a boy with his family.

Eight-year-old Edmond Valdivia, of the China Spring area, was found walking along a Hill County highway early Tuesday morning. A passerby spotted him on Highway 22, near the Lake Whitney Dam, at 5:45 a.m. and picked him up – taking him to the Whitney Police Station.

As of Tuesday afternoon, McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies are en route to Whitney PD to take Edmond back to his family.

Source: Whitney Police Department