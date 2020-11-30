McLennan County businesses return to 50 percent capacity, bars close again

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan County has announced that businesses must go back to the maximum 50 percent occupancy level and bars to close in order to comply with Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order.

“We know how to prepare for this. We know how to execute this keeping our location inside the store, keeping our customers safe, keeping our products clean and sanitized. We want everyone to feel happy and healthy. We especially want them to feel safe,” says family business owner Cassie Rowuntree.

Health District Spokesperson Kelly Craine recommends the public to take precautions due to the new orders.

“The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is first, wear a mask. Wear a mask at all times. It’s vitally important right now, as we’re seeing cases increase, on hospitalizations rates increase. You should also avoid any social gathering or any outside activities beyond essential duties,” says Craine.

For the past seven days, hospital capacity has exceeded 15 percent. With the judge’s orders, small businesses are having to adjust to ensure the safety of their clients.

“We have sanitation stations that are fully filled, of course, all the way around. We check to make sure that all of our merchandise and our display tables are spaced a little bit wider, which they still are. We make sure that we stay anywhere near that four-to-six feet apart,” says Rowuntree.