McLennan County Commissioners, Waco City Council approve small business grant

WACO, Texas – McLennan County Commissioners and the City of Waco are teaming up to give small business owners a helping hand in the form of grant money.

“It’s not a huge amount of money, but it will help get some of these micro-businesses over to the other side,” says Jim Holmes, a Council Member with the City of Waco.

“I think it represents the great spirit of Waco. The collaboration, the collegiality, and the cooperation, and the values that we all have. That we do value small business and micro-business in Waco. I see it as neighbor helping neighbor,” says Holmes.

The grant will offer up to $5,000 to small businesses struggling due to COVID-19 shut downs.

“This is pivotal for small business, and as a main street city, it is important that we are able to do something for our business that have maintained the authenticity and originality that makes Waco Waco. We had some successes in business during this pandemic, but we had businesses that absolutely had to shutter, and I’m glad those are the ones being considered for this grant,” says Andrea Barefield, a Waco City Council Member.

The grants will available county wide for businesses with fewer than ten full-time employees, and the businesses are not required to have liability insurance to apply.

City Council members hope this will keep small businesses afloat until things return to normal.

“$5,000 is not a million dollars, but is more than the doors being closed,” says Barefield.