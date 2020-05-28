LIVE NOW /
McLennan County Commissioners Court extends disaster declaration

WACO, Texas – The McLennan County Commissioners Court has extended the disaster declaration through July 7th.

The declaration was first put into place in March. It gives the county permission to enforce Gov. Abbott’s Executive Orders.

Violating those orders will be a Class C misdemeanor with a penalty of up to $1,000 each day a violation exists.

McLennan County is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with a total of 117. Four people have died from the virus in the county.

Source: McLennan County Judge’s Office

