McLennan County Commissioner’s Court Revises Disaster Plan

WACO, Texas – McLennan County Court called an emergency meeting Thursday to revise its disaster plan.

The court met on Wednesday and banned social gatherings of more than 50 people. However, this was dropped to ten to match Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s orders.

“I think we need to be smart, and I think we need to be safe. And we need to make sure we’re making McLennan County employees as safe as we can,” says Patricia Miller, of the McLennan County Court.

The order limits restaurants to only drive-thru, pickup, or delivery.

“I’m okay with that. I work from home already, so it’s fine by me,” says resident Danielle Philgreen.

The court also modified sick leave policies for its employees. They added people who are ages 65 and older, people with respiratory symptoms, people diagnosed with COPD, and others who have been determined to have a weak immune system.

The court also gave its department heads permission to buy laptops for employees to work from home.

The new rules go into effect this Friday at midnight.