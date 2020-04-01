Closings
McLennan County Commissioners extend disaster declaration

The McLennan County Commissioners Court has voted to extend the local disaster declaration and shelter in place order through April 21st.

The commissioners made the decision based on information that says the COVID-19 pandemic could extend into May of this year.

The original order signed last month limited restaurants to only drive-thru, pickup, or delivery.

The court also modified sick leave policies for its employees. They added people who are ages 65 and older, people with respiratory symptoms, people diagnosed with COPD, and others who have been determined to have a weak immune system.

The court also gave its department heads permission to buy laptops for employees to work from home.

