McLennan County Commissioners hold emergency meeting

Local News

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan County Commissioners held an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past few weeks, McLennan County has seen a spike in Coronavirus cases.

“It is a moral obligation on us to safe guard the public’s safety,” says Patricia Miller, a McLennan County commissioner.

Commissioners discussed the extreme rise in Coronavirus cases and the best way to stop the spread of the virus here in Central Texas.

“We must do something at this point in time to ebb the tide of what we see is happening here in McLennan County. I think in the final analysis that the public is going to find us responsible if we don’t,” says Miller.

A county-wide mask order is on the table. This comes on the heels of Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issuing a city-wide mask ordinance for businesses in the City of Waco. Hewitt and Woodway also issued the same order.

Commisoners also suggesting for temperature screenings to be required to enter county buildings.

“Each employee will receive a temperature screening upon entering a county facility at the beginning of their shift or business day. It also talks about temperature screenings for any individuals entering a court facility or a building that houses a court room,” says Dustin Chapman, a County Administrator.

Commissioners deferred action on both of these orders until Tuesday, when they will reconvene and decide how to move forward.

