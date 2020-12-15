McLennan County Commissioners name new multi-purpose building

McLennan County Commissioners gave the new multipurpose building at the Extraco Events Center a name Tuesday morning.

The building will be known as BASE, and is located in an area that was once known as Rich Field Army Air Base. Commissioners voted unanimously on the name to pay tribute to its history.

Commissioners say the BASE will be the place for all types of indoor activities, and they hope it will attract people to the community and bring more money to the area.

BASE is described as an 80,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art building with almost 56,000 square feet of transformable space to host events like volleyball and basketball tournaments, boat shows, car auctions, cheerleading competitions, and much more.

Construction on the BASE started in the summer of 2019.